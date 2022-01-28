IT firm, Wipro has announced that it will hire women professionals across various verticals under its ‘Begin Again’ program. Women professionals who had career break for a duration of six months to one year or more can apply in these jobs based in India.

In the statement issued Wipro said, “Begin Again is our Inclusion and Diversity [I&D] initiative for women who are looking to relaunch their career post a break – be it for a sabbatical, motherhood, elderly care, travel, passion, or any other personal reasons."

“The initiative enables talented women to explore career opportunities that will harness their potential and allow them to get back on track with the present demands of the industry," it further added.

Begin Again: How does the program work?

Choose Role

Explore job descriptions, required skills and eligibility for the open positions, which will make it easier for you to select the desired, right role.

Fill Form

Post applying for the open position, you are required to fill a form for sharing your professional information in detail.

Apply

Processes from choosing the role to filling up a form will lead you to the final stage of submitting your application.

Key highlights of the program

Structured Learning and Enablement Programs.

Integrated framework for a smooth transition.

Buddy Program to help you with all your queries.

Meanwhile, IT services major Wipro Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, almost flat compared to the year-ago period, but said demand environment continues to be "robust".

The company has decided to close its offices globally for the next four weeks "as a proactive measure" in the backdrop of fast-spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus, Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

IT companies had relied on the 'work from home' arrangement due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic but over the past few months, some were planning to get employees back to work from office, in a gradual manner.

Delaporte, during Wipro's earnings call, said the company's plans for the return to office, even in a hybrid model, for fully vaccinated employees will be "calibrated in the context of the evolving situation", keeping both employees' safety and client preferences in mind.

"That said, we are continuing to service our customers, with dedication and agility, as always," he said.

In October last year, the company had mentioned that it is starting to return to offices in many parts of the world, in a staggered manner. The return to office will be a careful and gradual process, the company has then stated.

