Women are getting to corner offices faster than men4 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 02:10 AM IST
Women executives are still a small portion of top management inside the biggest US companies. But more are joining the ranks.
Women executives are still a small portion of top management inside the biggest US companies. But more are joining the ranks.
Women who get promoted to high-ranking executive roles at Fortune 100 companies tend to get there faster than men, according to new research from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.