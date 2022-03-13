Women embrace flexible working, but economists say it could hinder their careers

If asked to return to the workplace five days a week, nearly 40% of women with children under 18 would return and immediately start looking for a work-from-home job, according to a monthly survey of work-from-home arrangements by economists from the University of Chicago, Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and other colleges. That compared with just under a third of men. A further 7.3% of women with children under 18 said they would quit outright if asked to come back five days a week, even without another job lined up, nearly double the 3.8% of men, also with children under 18, who said the same.