Women freshers placements grew 116% YoY in 2023: Report

Several corporate firms have reported a surge in the hiring of female freshers in 2023, according to a report. Female students in tier 2 and 3 colleges have bagged more jobs during campus hiring in 2023 than in 2022 and 2021, an HRtech startup report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The placements of female freshers grew by 116% YoY in 2023 with 5,012 placements in tier 2 and 3 colleges in 2023, a report published by GetWork said.

The hiring of female freshers in 2022 was 2,318 and 337 in 2021, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the job roles, female students were hired for roles like Operations, Human Resources (HR), and Software Development Executive last year. Besides, women have continued to take on several roles in traditional sectors. The GetWork mentioned a shift in the recruitment trends for women freshers in tier 2 and 3 colleges taking up roles in BPO and professional services, followed by IT and IT Services, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector).

"The corporate landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace with more unique recruitment trends taking the lead. Empowered by hybrid work cultures, inclusive policies, and AI tools, the women freshers are seizing more opportunities that make roles like operations, HR and software development more gender-neutral," GetWork CEO & Founder, Rahul Veerwal said.

Additionally, GetWork also pointed out that campus placements at tier 2, and 3 colleges in the country witnessed a 7% rise last year with 12,050 hiring compared to 11,310 in 2022.

Hiring in Indian startups from tier 2 and 3 colleges dwindled but leading MNCs like Religare, Sharekhan, Motilal Oswal, HDFC, and Aditya Birlawere were among the leading recruiters last year.

This year, Veerwal has expected that BFSI and Healthcare will generate more jobs for freshers with EMPI (Engineering, Manufacturing, Process, and Infrastructure) poised to witness the highest growth ever.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!