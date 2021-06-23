Women, Gen Z most vulnerable in job market post second wave: LinkedIn

The LinkedIn survey results are similar to the fresh official payroll data, especially related to the employment opportunities for 18-25 age group workers. The payroll data of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation released on Sunday showed how fresh job additions in April were at a 10-month low. The fall in new payroll additions in April was primarily because of the fall in fresh additions in the 18-25 age group, considered new in the jobs market. As many as 370,895 workers in the 18-25 age group had joined the formal workforce in April, compared to 398,516 in March.