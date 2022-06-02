The research found out that role moves help workers to accumulate skills and experience, the average person in the data set changed roles every four years. It also noted that despite gaps in educational qualifications, almost 25% workers surveyed in India managed to move up one or more earning quintiles. Experience accounted for 80% of their lifetime earnings (vs only 55% for those who stayed flat or dropped down). This group made more frequent and bolder role moves, acquiring 30% new skills with each role move, compared to only 20% for the cohorts that stayed flat.