‘Work from anywhere’ helped Twitter boost Black, Latinx hires

Twitter has said many workers never have to return to the office and can “work from anywhere" even after the pandemic ends. Leveraging virtual recruiting, the company last year sought new hires in places such as Africa and South America globally, and South Florida, Texas and Southern California in the U.S., Loduca said. Black workers were more than twice as likely to accept a job from Twitter compared with the prior year, and for Latinx applicants there was nearly a fivefold improvement, Twitter said.