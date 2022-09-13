‘Work hard, play hard’ and more phrases that can scare away job applicants

The top phrases that turn off job seekers include “must handle stress well," “willing to wear many hats," “responsibilities may include those outside the job description," “we’re one big happy family,"’ “applicants should be humble" and “looking for self-starters." That’s according to a recent survey by payroll processor Paychex Inc., which asked 800 U.S. adults who had looked for a new job in the past year which phrases were likely to dissuade them from applying.

