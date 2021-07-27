Work-from-anywhere perks give Silicon Valley a new edge in talent war

For decades, landing some of the most desirable tech jobs meant having to live there, dealing with exorbitant housing costs and long commutes. The pandemic has served as a pressure-release valve for both the companies and their workforces. Of nine tech companies that shared relocation data with The Wall Street Journal, approximately 9% of employees they counted as living in the Bay Area made permanent moves away from the region during the pandemic. The companies, including Twitter Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., and Dropbox Inc., had a total of more than 9,000 workers in the area as of early 2020.

