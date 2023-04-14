Home / Industry / Human Resource /  You Can Reward Customer-Service Rep With ‘Coffee,’ ‘Spa Day’ or ‘Goldfish'
You Can Reward Customer-Service Rep With ‘Coffee,’ ‘Spa Day’ or ‘Goldfish'

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST KATIE DEIGHTON, The Wall Street Journal
You Can Reward Customer-Service Rep With ‘Coffee,’ ‘Spa Day’ or ‘Goldfish' PIC:MADHU KAPPARATHPremium
  • But not really. Colorful ‘rewards’ listed in some online surveys are mostly used as indicators of staff performance, with more mundane things like gift cards going to high performers. Some customers are amused: Are employees ‘just being overwhelmed with live pet fish?’

Consumers are used to surveys that ask “How did we do?" after interactions with customer service, but some of those questionnaires now come with another query. “If we were to reward the person who helped you," they ask, “what should we reward them with?"

