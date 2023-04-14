You Can Reward Customer-Service Rep With ‘Coffee,’ ‘Spa Day’ or ‘Goldfish'

Consumers are used to surveys that ask “How did we do?" after interactions with customer service, but some of those questionnaires now come with another query. “If we were to reward the person who helped you," they ask, “what should we reward them with?"
The multiple-choice options can range from an inexpensive treat such as a coffee to a costlier thank-you like a spa day, with customers encouraged to pick their suggested gift based on its relative value. Even a goldfish or an expensive watch have been offered as possible gifts.
In reality, though, the companies aren’t actually dishing out those gifts every time someone hits the button—or possibly ever. Most use them as another data point by which to monitor staff performance, and reward employees showered with the most digital “gifts" with some other perk, ranging from game-day tickets to snacks to retail gift cards to products of an employee’s choosing.
Companies say the rewards question adds another dimension to the customer feedback survey and acts as positive reinforcement for representatives at a time when customer dissatisfaction is rising and hiring and retention can be fraught.
But the tactic might also irritate customers, some of whom are sick of being asked for assessments, some industry professionals say. And the survey design itself can lead to confusion.
A feedback form used by Kroger Co.’s meal-kit company Home Chef, for instance, asks customers to choose from three agent rewards: a gift card, a long lunch and a goldfish. Puzzlement has abounded on social media.
“Are home chef employees constantly just being overwhelmed with live pet fish?" one Twitter user asked.
“They don’t actually get a goldfish," said Lara McCann-Moran, senior manager of improvement and impact at Home Chef.
The company tallies the number of small, medium and large rewards that each agent gets from customers (the goldfish is the smallest, the gift card the largest) and gives agents things of the company’s choice like gift cards and snack boxes once they reach certain thresholds, Ms. McCann-Moran said.
Home Chef runs the rewards feature on Agent Connect, a system from customer-experience software company Medallia Inc. Other firms that offer customer-experience management technology have over the past few years begun to offer clients similar reward features, including Genesys Cloud Services Inc. and Nice Ltd.
The offers come at a time of change in the customer-service industry, which has struggled to hire and retain talent in the fallout from the pandemic. Companies have hiked pay and benefits to keep their call centers staffed, but are also making changes in culture designed to make the job of fielding customers’ questions and complaints more bearable, said Merijn te Booij, general manager of workforce engagement management at Genesys.
Before the pandemic, supervisors paced the floors of contact centers with constant critiques of calls that went badly—the “stick" method of management, as Mr. te Booij puts it. Now more companies are trying the “carrot"—more praise, rewards and freedom—and sending out more customer surveys to inform that recognition process.The number of Genesys customers who use its feedback survey product increased 50% between March 2022 and March 2023, the company said.
“The name of the game has changed and it’s now all about retaining people," Mr. te Booij said. “That’s certainly not going to happen if you micromanage their toilet visits, and tell them their conversations didn’t go very well, and don’t give them the shifts that they really like doing."
At the same time, a rewards system signals to customers that the company cares about its employees and customer service, said Bill Staikos, senior vice president of evangelism and community engagement at Medallia. Roughly 40% of the company’s Agent Connect clients use the rewards product, Medallia said.
Most companies don’t give agents the actual rewards laid out in the surveys, customer-experience executives say. But that’s not always clear to customers, some of whom are also reluctant to weigh in on a stranger’s worth to their company.
“Possibly the most dystopian thing I’ve ever seen attached to a customer service survey," the Twitter user said in response to Home Chef’s rewards poll.
“It’s loading on a bit of guilt, saying ‘Here’s the person, aren’t they lovely, why don’t you want to reward them?’" said John Sills, managing partner of The Foundation, a London-based consulting firm that specializes in customer experience. “It’s unfair to put on someone—thinking about how not pressing that button might impact the person."
Adding another task to feedback surveys is also likely to intensify customer fatigue, according to Mr. Sills. “This is just another thing adding to the cognitive load," he said.
But companies that have rewards programs say they get very few complaints about them.
Paul Higbie, quality assurance analyst at men’s grooming company Harry’s, said around 95% of customers who respond to its satisfaction survey give positive feedback while about 60% of those choose to reward their agent with a coffee, long lunch or gift card. Employees don’t receive those directly; only the best performers receive a gift card at the end of the month.
In January, British wireless provider Virgin Media floated a similar rewards system but simplified the choices, asking customers if they would like to gift their agents a “large reward," “medium reward," “small reward" or “no reward."
The company hasn’t yet decided whether to make the feature permanent, a spokesman said.
Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com
