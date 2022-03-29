Young and burnt-out in corporate India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Young professionals are trying to figure out the meaning of life as they try to come to grips with a changing world
Experts are warning that India Inc will see its workforce suffer from such symptoms at many stages of their lives. If anything, the onset may advance further
MUMBAI :
Last September, as he listened to the young, Mumbai-based IT professional complain of insomnia, panic attacks and a sense of purposelessness, the physician realised there was more to his symptoms than met the eye. So, he referred the techie, who is in his late 20s, to Shaunak Ajinkya, a consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Over the next few months, Ajinkya found out that the young man had lost a parent to covid-19, that his work no longer excited him, and that his relationship with his partner was on the rocks. The trauma of the last two years aside, he was suffering from extreme dissatisfaction with life in general, leading Ajinkya to conclude that the software engineer was suffering from what is now being called a “quarter life crisis".
“A quarter life crisis is hitting professionals in their mid 20s to late 30s. They are showing anxiety, insecurity, lack of direction and struggling with a deep sense of fatigue," says Ajinkya. Like his patient, many of India Inc’s young, bright professionals are racing ahead in their careers, but at the same time ailing from a sense of despondency, fatigue and listlessness.
Therapists, psychologists and life coaches Mint spoke to say that they have observed a sense of despondency among young professionals as they struggle to keep pace with rapid changes in technology and wonder if the hustle is worth it at all.
“Every generation has seen a change in technology but those in their mid-20s to mid-30s have had to adapt to changes at a pace that their nervous systems cannot cope with. This leads to anxiety, REM sleep patterns get disturbed and, in turn, this reduces their ability to handle trauma," says Ajinkya.
Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep occurs in intervals. There are different stages of REM sleep and they occur between the deeper sleeping periods. Studies show that each REM stage is of about 10 minutes’ duration and is integral for the body to feel rested and to function normally.
For young professionals like Ajinkya’s patient, the loss of a parent to covid-19, loss of interest in the job, and a relationship breakdown become tougher to deal with in the absence of adequate sleep. Before the pandemic, Ajinkya says about 10% of his patients suffered from a “quarter life crisis". Today, he says the number stands at 30%.
“They have an existential crisis. They feel there is no end to their trauma," he observes.
Seeking a meaningful life
Down south in Bengaluru, Nikita Somani Mohta, senior psychologist at YourDOST, an emotional well-being platform, says that more than 50% of her cases are young professionals showing symptoms of a midlife crisis. Besides the emotional outbursts, Mohta says there is a distinctive shift in cognitive processing as well. “They are finding it hard to make decisions. Many are acting impulsively and are confused about their career and personal choices," she says.
Mohta recalled the case of a 35-year-old researcher who was highly qualified but had taken a sabbatical when she gave birth. She returned to work after the sabbatical and just could not adjust. She questioned all her choices from career to motherhood and sought therapy on why she felt so empty despite following the path she had chosen.
“It takes a few months to years for some to realize that they need help. Corporate India is seeing this kind of crisis irrespective of gender," says Mohta. She has also noted that many of these patients find their regular jobs meaningless and want to switch their career and give back to society in some form. “The hunt for what comes next since nothing new is fascinating is also exhausting," says the senior psychologist.
Today, most large firms have tie-ups with helpline platforms, and offer mental health and well-being insurance covers. The feeling of despondency is especially prevalent among the high performers.
Healthcare platform MindPeers says 90% of its customers who log in at night to access audio help guides are looking at topics such as self esteem, ambition and decoding dreams.
“The social construct has become such that one has to be a high performer at work and at home. The best kept homes and fancier pin codes coincide with better performance at work. Now, the same high performers are questioning the purpose of this lifestyle," says Kanika Agarwal, co-founder of MindPeers.
‘When I feel like a failure’ is the most streamed audio guide on MindPeers. Some of the popular self-help audio guides include: I am confused about what to do in life; I think I am a misfit in society; I compare my professional life and I don’t feel good; Others’ happiness bothers me; Feel stuck in my career and There is nothing to look forward to.
Exacerbating a crisis
The two years of the covid pandemic have been a black swan event for most–an unpredictable event that has had severe consequences – but exposure to social media and adverse news has accelerated and heightened the uncertainty and anxiety.
Arushi Singh, chief psychology officer at MindPeers, says those in their late 20s-late 30s are “fighting fluidity". Unlike previous generations, this particular set is trying to adapt to social media changes, moving beyond conformity at the workplace, in marriage, choice of partner, gender etc. “There is a prominent battle in their heads–the struggle to not be called selfish," says Singh.
Singh is now counselling a lawyer in her mid-30s who hails from a privileged family, has good educational qualifications, a very close set of friends but feels lonely. The lawyer feels inadequate and this has impacted her relationships with her partners.
“This young lady doubts herself, feels inadequate and doubts the motives behind any advice or feedback from her close group," says Singh. The lawyer is now in a relationship where she does not consider herself “good enough" for the partner.
Contrarian view
The pandemic has fuelled uncertainty, causing an increase in anxiety around career stability and growth. The financial, social, and health implications of the pandemic are a significant upheaval to go through at any age, but especially at a younger age," says Bengaluru-based psychologist Divya Kannan. “If you couple that with constant exposure to news, adverse events around us, and a lot of judgment coming our way due to easy access into people’s lives today, it can be overwhelming," she adds.
But unlike the other psychologists mentioned above, Kannan does not believe that India Inc is suffering from an advanced midlife crisis. She says that a midlife crisis is brought about by ageing and specifically occurs when we reach middle age, suffer a loss of confidence, purpose, and feel unfulfilled, among other things.
“It would be inaccurate to classify those in their 20s and early 30s as going through midlife concerns even though there may be an overlap in the signs and they are experiencing some type of emotional struggle," says Kannan.
Career transition coaches like Abhijit Bhaduri have noticed that the inability to express grief and sanctions against such expression are leading to rage among the young to middle-rung workforce. “There are social sanctions against expressing grief. By the time one is in the late 20s and early 30s, many of life’s choices are forced upon one and there is no place to express feelings, especially grief. Grief is a friend we meet alone," says Bhaduri.
He recounted the case of a professional in his mid-30s who has changed four jobs over the last six months. To the outside world he was just job-hopping like his peers; few knew that he had actually been asked to leave.
“He was very skilled and hence the chequered career chart bypassed the employers. He lost his sister to covid, but did not seek help. The pent-up grief took the shape of deep-rooted anger that was making it difficult for him to sustain a steady job. It would show up as uncontrollable rage at the slightest provocation," says Bhaduri.
Bhaduri explains that life coaches now have to understand how the relationship between the worker and the workplace is changing. “The skill sets needed to survive in a workplace are changing rapidly but the employer has not changed yet. Career redundancies that took at least a decade a few years ago now take place a few years into a career," says the lifeskill’s coach.
India Inc’s top brass often employ coaches to help them hone their leadership skills and transition between various personal and professional crises. But access to coaches is an expensive proposition and companies spend ₹6-10 lakh for 6-8 sessions per senior leader. Each session lasts for an hour. There are also coaches who charge much less, at around ₹1,000 an hour.
But therapists have delineated India Inc’s tussle with a quarter life or early mid-life crisis from depression. “It is not that they cannot get out of bed, which is often the case with those identified with depression," says Mumbai-based counselling psychologist Ishita Pateria.
The social media factor
Social media is one of the biggest contributors of this form of anxiety, where we know that what is shown is often not true but we still get impacted. It adds to the feeling of isolation," says Pateria.
Psychologists Mint spoke to also add that social media brings with it a sense of validation. The response is immediate, which is not mirrored in relationships or the workplace beyond mobile/laptop screens.
This especially impacts those in their mid-20s, who have started their careers when one’s social media personality is expected to be a projection of one’s self. The constant push to opine, remain relevant, excel and advertise themselves is fuelling what Ajinkya calls a quarter life crisis.
While the psychiatrist advises her patients to spend more time with family, friends and focus on developing a hobby along with regular counselling sessions, others ask their patients to scale/moderate their expectations from work and themselves.
“I focus a lot on navigating or scaling one’s expectations within the larger social context of an individual’s life, looking at the resources and capacities they have to engage more effectively with their emotions and how they can feel more connected with work/relationships," says psychologist Kannan. “Understanding the “how" of their engagement with work helps them focus on whether what they are doing is meaningful , in sync with their goals and values, and is something they personally experience as purposeful," she adds.
Corporate India’s fatigue is not an urban phenomenon and many from smaller towns, too, are showing identical symptoms. Many shifted back to their home towns during the pandemic, live with their extended families, and now, with companies asking employees to return to office, they are reluctant to go back to the rut.
According to another life coach, the concept of a ‘midlife crisis’ will cease to exist and India Inc will see its workforce suffer from similar symptoms at many stages of their lives. If anything, the onset may advance further.
“It will become more common. A middle-aged man close to retirement buying a flashy car or taking rash decisions just to make himself visible is a phase that may take place at different age groups and will be gender agnostic," he adds.
“The next generations will be unhappier and more disillusioned, since the battle between the self and the real will be stronger," says Singh, the chief psychology officer at MindPeers.
And that does not portend well for India Inc. Because while it is chasing growth, its workforce will be grasping for the meaning of life.
