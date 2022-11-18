Your boss is over hybrid work. Here’s how to keep your flexibility

And bosses say they are paying more attention to who is complying: In a new survey of more than 500 managers at companies with at least some in-office requirement, more than two-thirds said they were getting stricter on enforcing attendance. Nearly 75% said they planned to factor office attendance into employee performance reviews, according to online software marketplace Capterra, which conducted the survey. One reason is that business leaders are worried about productivity. In a Microsoft Corp. survey of 20,000 people at companies around the world this summer, just 12% of managers said they were fully confident hybrid employees were productive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}