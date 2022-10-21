Your boss still thinks you’re faking it when you’re working from home

In the Wilmington, N.C., office of Approve, a financial-services firm, Chief Executive Robert Preville has instituted twice-daily, all-hands meetings for his 22-person staff: one at 9 a.m., another at 4:45 p.m. He started the Zoom gatherings a couple of years ago to help his team stay connected, and decided to continue the practice when bringing people back to the office—which he did as soon as possible, in late 2020.