Your next boss may be more of a coach than a dictator

Your next boss may be more of a coach than a dictator4 min read . 08:29 AM IST
- More direct reports and less administrative work will push managers to go from authority figures skilled at the business to ‘social-emotional experts’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
No matter how much the office has changed, the trope of the boss has endured: Someone who put in years climbing the ranks or leapt between companies, propelled by triumphs in revenue growth. The best at charming new clients or closing deals. The manager with the final say on team objectives and your performance review. The person who could say without a hint of sympathy, “Yeah, I’m going to need you to come in on Saturday."
Is it time for that boss to go extinct?
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.