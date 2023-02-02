You’re good at your job, but are you ‘fun’ enough?
Some bosses believe in-person bonding is more important than ever in a hybrid work era. Mandatory fun time with colleagues fills a lot of people with dread
The Beastie Boys warned that you gotta fight for your right to party. The real battle at work (of all places) might be for your right to be boring.
It’s no longer just a happy hour here and a holiday party there. In the hybrid era, when bosses feel compelled to make up for the reduction of daily chitchat, the quarterly all-hands meeting now comes with a team-building trip to the go-kart track, brewery or ballgame.
Then there’s the new avalanche of off-sites, multiday tests of togetherness in which you might be expected to hash out a new sales strategy one minute and the next brave the hotel pool with Speedo Steve and other colleagues, perhaps in a swimsuit of your own.
For some, there’s nothing less fun than company-sponsored “fun" with co-workers.
“I’d prefer a wedgie," says Kevin Belz, co-owner of Blacksmith Ventures, a small investment firm in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Mr. Belz, 57 years old, says that before starting his own business a few years ago he worked for larger companies and often dreaded the barbecues and softball games that were meant to foster camaraderie. He’d still show up because, well, skipping didn’t really seem like an option.
Even when the festivities are allegedly optional, people can feel forced into joining, lest they lose out on brownie points with the boss. Being viewed as a party pooper is sometimes a bigger professional risk than being unproductive.
Take the consultant in France who sued his former firm, claiming that he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to take part in various boozy shenanigans with co-workers. Sure, he won before a high court last fall, but it took seven years and a couple of appeals to defend the right not to be fun at work—and even then the case went back to an appeals court for further review.
His case is a sign of how timeless, yet timely, the issue is. Socializing with colleagues has always drawn quiet groans from a certain set, but in recent years some people have felt emboldened by a hot job market and remote arrangements to openly reject the idea of work friends. At the same time, some managers have adopted the mind-set that record job changes and less frequent in-person meetings make bonding rituals all the more critical.
Coalesce Automation Inc., a data analytics startup, employs about 50 people, all of whom work from their homes in the U.S., Europe and Oceania. Chief Executive Armon Petrossian brings the entire team together twice a year. When he does, he goes big, booking retreats in such destinations as Maui and Lisbon. Employees collaborate better after getting to know each other, he says, and the money that Coalesce saves by not having offices helps offset the cost of the trips.
Mr. Petrossian doesn’t know where they’ll go next, but he does know one thing: “This time, we won’t force people to go hiking. We’ve learned it’s not for everyone."
Turns out that the six-hour trek through Portugal’s Sintra Mountains that Mr. Petrossian and some hardy co-workers found breathtaking left others huffing and puffing and wishing they’d played hooky. It was a lesson for the first-time founder who says he’s doing his best to create a positive company culture.
“What you see as fun and what somebody else sees as fun can be completely opposite," he says. “No activity should ever be mandatory."
However amusing, fun and games at work divert time and money that could be better spent elsewhere, says Marija Denhert, a freelance project manager. She’s currently working on remote projects during an extended trip to Japan, but has zero interest in adventuring with co-workers to form tighter bonds.
“I like to keep my work relationships professional and courteous, but not necessarily friendly, and I think that team-building activities are pushing those boundaries," says Ms. Denhert, 37.
Done well, company get-togethers can be truly enjoyable—and bosses aren’t the only ones who say so. Heather Frady, a sales representative in Atlanta, says her team had a blast last month playing something called whirlyball. (Imagine jai alai with Wiffle balls. Then picture all of the players driving bumper cars. You’ve got the idea.)
Unlike traditional sports in which some people excel while others flash back to gym-class embarrassments, the zany game was new to everyone and put people who chose to participate on equal footing. Another key, says Ms. Frady, 38, is that those who sat out—including her—didn’t feel judged. (She preferred to film the action.) Company leaders also approached the outing with humility, rather than as a chance to show off a finely tuned golf swing or ability to carve up the ski slopes.
“The CEO’s out there on the court, getting hit in the head with the little Wiffle ball. To me, that’s hilarious," she says.
Some companies are asking workers to vote yea or nay on social events, and offering to reallocate funds. Tara Furiani, a human-resources consultant in California, says several clients recently scrapped holiday parties after polling employees to gauge their interest (more like noninterest) and gave out gas cards, cash or other gifts instead.
Learning what people are really into has inspired the 42-year-old Mx. Furiani, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, to do some reflecting of their own. Certain activities they planned as a corporate chief people officer, like mimosa and Bloody Mary bars for breakfast meetings, now make them cringe.
For executives who insist on sprinkling a little fun over employees who just want good paychecks, there’s the method used by Rocket Software CEO Milan Shetti. He loves magic and has mastered a few sleight-of-hand tricks. Working the room at a company gathering in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., last week, he slipped a $100 bill into an unsuspecting employee’s blazer. Then he took the stage.
“And I go, ‘Hey, Edward, check your pocket,’" Mr. Shetti recalls saying, to applause and laughter.
He figures even people who don’t want to party with co-workers won’t object to hanging with Benjamin Franklin.