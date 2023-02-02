You’re good at your job, but are you ‘fun’ enough?

Coalesce Automation Inc., a data analytics startup, employs about 50 people, all of whom work from their homes in the U.S., Europe and Oceania. Chief Executive Armon Petrossian brings the entire team together twice a year. When he does, he goes big, booking retreats in such destinations as Maui and Lisbon. Employees collaborate better after getting to know each other, he says, and the money that Coalesce saves by not having offices helps offset the cost of the trips.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}