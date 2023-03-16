You’re leaving your job. What can you take with you—and how do you do it?7 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Not everything is fair game legally. It’s important to know the rules.
When Stephanie Moore joined a video meeting with her boss in September, she didn’t expect it to be her last day as the marketing company’s social-media manager. Instead of going over ideas for new campaigns, she watched on her laptop as her boss told her she was laid off, while the company locked her out of accounts and files visible on another monitor.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×