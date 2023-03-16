Home / Industry / Human Resource /  You’re leaving your job. What can you take with you—and how do you do it?
Back

When Stephanie Moore joined a video meeting with her boss in September, she didn’t expect it to be her last day as the marketing company’s social-media manager. Instead of going over ideas for new campaigns, she watched on her laptop as her boss told her she was laid off, while the company locked her out of accounts and files visible on another monitor.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout