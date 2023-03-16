You’re leaving your job. What can you take with you—and how do you do it?

To send emails to yourself efficiently, security experts recommend organizing those messages you’d like to keep. First, in your Gmail sidebar, press the plus sign next to where it says Labels. Enter a new label name, then press Create. Label the emails you want to give that name to. When you’re ready to send them, select all the emails with that label, click the three vertical dots to access the More Options drop-down menu, then select forward as attachment and send it to your personal email address. Again, your access could be limited if your employer turns on restrictions, so you should talk to your boss directly if you are having trouble moving emails you want to take with you.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}