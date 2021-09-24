You’ve quit your job. How do you manage the time before you actually leave?

Importantly, scholars have long criticized the value of data collected in exit interviews, because employees often don’t provide their real reasons for quitting. This is for good reason, because in most cases, it is best for employees to stick to the reason that they originally provided as they discuss their exit throughout the notice period, even if that doesn’t fully capture their true reasons for leaving. It may be tempting for leavers to give additional reasons for their departure, but they will soon be gone from the organization, and word that they gave those reasons will almost certainly spread, thereby potentially harming an otherwise positive departure on their part.