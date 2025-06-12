Hybrid carmakers seek tax incentives as auto industry lobbies for clean mobility benefits
Summary
Currently, hybrids face GST of 28% while electric vehicles are taxed at only 5%, raising concerns over how clean mobility can be incentivised.
New Delhi: Hybrid carmakers have approached the ministry of heavy industries seeking tax incentives, according to two people aware of the development, even as the automotive industry has raised concerns over tax parity for hybrids and pure electric vehicles.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story