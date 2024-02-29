Hybrid cars are winning as range anxiety grips EVs

What is fuelling this growth in hybrids?

Even though there are only six hybrid models available in India, the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Invicto and the Toyota Hyryder and Innova Hycross have led to the expansion of the segment. With its better fuel economy, Maruti Suzuki has used the hybrid version to offset the lack of a diesel powertrain in its line-up. Hybrid versions make up 22-23% of Grand Vitara’s overall sales. Hybrid technology lacks the rock bottom running cost. And the zero tail pipe emissions have all the advantages of an EV. But at the same time, hybrids don’t need to be plugged in for charging and there is no range anxiety.