Hyderabad airport proposes 23% cut in departure fees, plans first-ever arrival charge

New Delhi: The GMR-run Hyderabad airport has proposed a 23% reduction in departure fees. At the same time, it plans to charge arriving passengers for the first time, according to a letter reviewed by Mint.
This change aims to keep total passenger revenue largely unchanged while supporting a ₹13,975-crore expansion of the airport. Under the proposal submitted to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Aera), domestic departure fees, which form a part of the user development fee (UDF) levied on passengers by airports, would drop to ₹580, and international departure fees would fall to ₹1,150.
These proposed reductions would be effective from 1 September 2026 to 31 March 2030. Currently, arriving passengers pay no fees, but under the proposal, they would start to incur charges of ₹170 for domestic flights and ₹350 for international flights during the same period. As a result, total fees per passenger would remain at ₹750 for domestic and ₹1,500 for international arrivals, roughly where they are now.