Hyderabad residential property registrations rise by 30% YoY in September 2023: Knight Frank India Report
Hyderabad residential market sees an increase in demand for expensive homes
Hyderabad: As per the latest report from Knight Frank India Hyderabad has recorded registrations of 6,185 residential properties in September 2023, observing a rise of 30% year-on-year (YoY). The total value of properties registered during the month stood at ₹3,378 crore which too has increased by 42% YoY indicating a movement towards the sale of more expensive homes. The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.