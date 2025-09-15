The tech job shift: How Hyderabad is catching up to Bengaluru
Jas Bardia , Shouvik Das 5 min read 15 Sept 2025, 01:32 pm IST
Global tech firms are expanding senior teams in Hyderabad, narrowing Bengaluru’s lead in India’s high-value tech jobs. The shift is being driven by Hyderabad’s favourable lifestyle and lower traffic, along with supportive policy frameworks.
BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Hyderabad is fast emerging as a rival to Bengaluru for India’s most coveted tech roles, as global firms increasingly tap the city to house senior engineers and build out new teams.
