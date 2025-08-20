Above-normal monsoon rains fuel India’s hydropower surge for second year running
Summary
Heavy monsoon rains have boosted India’s reservoirs, setting hydropower output on course to rise about 10% in FY26, after a similar gain in FY25. The surge enhances grid stability, though heavy silt from torrential rains poses risks to turbine operations.
New Delhi: Heavy monsoon rains across India may be creating havoc on the roads, but brimming reservoirs are expected to deliver higher hydropower for a second successive year.
