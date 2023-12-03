‘I Am Legend 2': Hollywood actor Will Smith confirms sequel with Michael B Jordan in final scripting stages
Will Smith confirms sequel to 'I Am Legend' based on the alternate ending from DVD release, co-starring with Michael B. Jordan.
Hollywood actor Will Smith co-starring with Michael B Jordan in the sequel of the series "I Am Legend" said that it is in the final stages of scripting 'I Am Legend 2.' He made this statement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on December 2 night.