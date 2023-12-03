Hollywood actor Will Smith co-starring with Michael B Jordan in the sequel of the series "I Am Legend" said that it is in the final stages of scripting 'I Am Legend 2.' He made this statement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on December 2 night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smith informed that his character dies in the theatrical version of 'I Am Legend'. However, the upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie's DVD release, as per Variety's report.

In 1994, Warner Bros. began work on the project 'I Am Legend' but the production got delayed due to budgetary concerns. Work on this project resumed in 2006 in New York City and included a $5 million scene at the Brooklyn Bridge.

The movie was released in the year 2007 on December 14, in the United States and Canada. It became the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2007 and earned $256 million domestically, $329 million overseas, and at the global box it raked in a total of $585 million.

Smith was one among the list of Hollywood A-list star guests at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival where he stated, "I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We're really close, the script just came in." In the sequel, Smith will reprise his role as Neville and is co-produced with Michael B. Jordan.

Smith also said that in 'Bad Boys 4,' he and co-star Martin Lawrence will repeat their roles in the earlier sequels of the original 1995 hit detective movie.

He further added, "You have to be a real 'I Am Legend' buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can't tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in," reported Variety.

Akiva Goldsman is an Oscar-winning who adapted Richard Matheson's 1954 novel into the original 2007 movie. He is set to pen down the follow-up as well.

"I Am Legend," featuring Smith navigating a nearly deserted post-apocalyptic New York City teeming with zombies, raked in USD 585.4 million worldwide.

