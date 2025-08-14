IBC amendments seek to boost assets available for distressed company revival
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 3 min read 14 Aug 2025, 05:35 AM IST
Experts said this increases flexibility in rescuing businesses and fetches better value for the business, rather than selling assets by individual lenders in a fragmented way.
Creditors to bankrupt firms could get their hands on a wider pool of valuable assets and claw back money from more shady promoter transactions, once latest changes to India's insolvency rules take effect.
