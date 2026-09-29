Personal guarantor insolvency: Why the regulator is tightening the data trail

Banikinkar Pattanayak
3 min read29 Sep 2026, 02:59 PM IST
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Of 5,186 personal guarantor insolvency applications filed by June, only 64 had secured approval for a repayment plan.
Summary
Personal guarantor insolvency resolution has been going on since late 2019, when provisions for such guarantees to bankrupt firms were notified. But unlike in corporate insolvency resolution process, there was no central electronic system capturing details of cases involving personal guarantors. 

New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on 24 September gave insolvency professionals (IPs) another three months, until December, to file electronic forms detailing cases involving individuals who had provided guarantees for debt owed by now-defaulted companies. This is the second extension of the deadline, with the first extension set to expire on Wednesday.

Mint explains what the bankruptcy regulator's decision on capturing real-time data on cases involving personal guarantors to corporate debtors means for the broader insolvency ecosystem in India.

How does insolvency resolution of personal guarantors take place?

Section 95 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) allows a creditor to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to launch insolvency proceedings against personal guarantors to stressed firms. The process can start only when the creditor invokes the guarantee extended by the individual as the debt remains unpaid.

An insolvency resolution professional then reviews the claims, and the adjudicating authority decides whether to allow it to proceed or reject the application. This marks the beginning of the processes.

What is the IBBI circular about?

On 6 March, the IBBI issued a circular mandating online filing of six electronic forms —PGIRP-1 to PGIRP-6 — on its portal by insolvency professionals to monitor the debt resolution of personal guarantors to corporate debtors.

The forms require the professional to submit details capturing the entire spectrum of such cases, including amount guaranteed, admitted claims, repayment plans and order of the adjudicating authority.

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Until then, the professionals were sending periodic updates on such cases to the IBBI by email, which, the regulator says, was “time-consuming and inefficient”.

The new circular makes timely and accurate filing of such details the sole responsibility of the IP. Failure can lead to action, including regulatory refusal to issue or renew authorisation for assignments.

What change did the regulator bring through the circular?

Personal guarantor insolvency resolution has been going on since late 2019, when provisions for such guarantees to bankrupt firms were notified. But unlike in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), there was no central electronic system capturing details of cases involving personal guarantors.

The regulator wanted transparent record-keeping of such cases to track delays, errors and progress. It also required data for decision-making.

The IBBI move preceded the latest amendment to the IBC in April, which led to be scrapping of the automatic interim moratorium protection for personal guarantors from 26 May. This meant lenders could continue recovery proceedings even while the insolvency application of the personal guarantor is pending.

On 21 September, the regulator also clarified that the moratorium ceased from 26 May 2026 even for pending cases, following judgments from the Bombay and Delhi High Courts. Electronic record-keeping in such cases, therefore, will come in handy, analysts say.

Issuing the circular in March on the filing of electronic forms, the IBBI said, “The key benefits of these forms include allowing resolution professionals to easily access and submit forms online, reducing delays and improving efficiency and minimizing the likelihood of errors and omissions, ensuring more accurate and reliable information.”

Why did the IBBI extend the filing deadline last week?

The regulator's original circular required insolvency professionals to file details of cases between 31 March and 30 June 2026. It first extended the deadline to 30 September and has now pushed it to end-December, after the professionals sought more time citing technical difficulties and the time needed for the transition to ensure seamless compliance.

Also Read | How India should revise its insolvency law to spur private capex and growth

Why is the circular important?

According to the IBBI data, 5,186 applications for personal guarantor insolvency were filed—971 by debtors themselves and 4,215 by creditors—as of June 2026. Of these, only 64 had obtained approval for a repayment plan. Creditors realised almost 235 crore, or just 1% of their admitted claims, suggesting that the system needed changes to be more effective. Real-time data from the new electronic forms will help the regulator track stays by courts, delays and reasons for non-submission of repayment plans, among other things. This will allow the regulator to nudge the stakeholders concerned to expedite the cases.

How does the March circular impact the personal guarantor insolvency process?

It does not change the substantive process as laid down under the IBC, but makes compliances more streamlined, with strict timelines to follow.

It forces standardisation, moving from the earlier ad-hoc email reporting, and makes the insolvency professional accountable for data accuracy. The new system will also enable IBBI to monitor case progress better.

Also Read | Courtrooms to contracts: How state land authorities lost bankruptcy leverage

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