Personal guarantor insolvency: Why the regulator is tightening the data trail

Why is the circular important?

According to the IBBI data, 5,186 applications for personal guarantor insolvency were filed—971 by debtors themselves and 4,215 by creditors—as of June 2026. Of these, only 64 had obtained approval for a repayment plan. Creditors realised almost ₹235 crore, or just 1% of their admitted claims, suggesting that the system needed changes to be more effective. Real-time data from the new electronic forms will help the regulator track stays by courts, delays and reasons for non-submission of repayment plans, among other things. This will allow the regulator to nudge the stakeholders concerned to expedite the cases.