IBBI proposes revamp of voting on bids for bankrupt companies2 min read 08 Jun 2023, 05:32 PM IST
IBBI explained that it will make changes to its regulations after examining public comments received, for which it has given time till 27 June.
New Delhi: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed a series of changes to its regulations including a new voting method on bids from investors for bankrupt companies which allows creditors to rank their preferences rather than merely voting in favour or against bids.
