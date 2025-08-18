IBC reforms will benefit distressed real estate projects, experts say
Bengaluru/New Delhi: The proposed revamp of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will increase the chances of a revival for real estate projects undergoing insolvency proceedings by discouraging litigation from dissenting creditors, providing greater flexibility to dispose assets, and offering more freedom to strike quick deals with potential investors, several experts told Mint.