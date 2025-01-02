NFRA inches ahead of ICAI in regulatory turf
Summary
- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's backing of NFRA's power to give independent recommendations to the government gives the authority a free hand in rule-making, at a time it has differed with ICAI over the SA 600 standard.
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has secured an edge over the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in regulating the audit and accounting profession, with the Solicitor General of India backing the former's powers in some respects.