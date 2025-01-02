NFRA inches ahead of ICAI in regulatory turf

Mehta's backing of NFRA's power to give independent recommendations gives the authority a free hand in rule-making. The Solicitor General also said that once NFRA submits its recommendations, the ministry may not need to consult ICAI again on the matter, and is free to seek more inputs from either of the bodies if it wants. The legal opinion, which follows a request from the authority, comes at a time NFRA and ICAI have differed over harmonizing Indian audit standards with international standards on the norms governing auditing group financial statements.