ICAI to arm CAs with AI tools for sharper audits: Charanjot Singh Nanda
Summary
AI cannot replace natural intelligence, but will work as a faithful servant to professionals, says ICAI president Charanjot Singh Nanda.
NEW DELHI : Chartered accountants (CAs) will soon have access to artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed by the accounting rule maker and self-regulator to perform sharper internal and statutory audits.
