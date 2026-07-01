As geopolitical tensions, tariff disputes, and a weakening multilateral trading system reshape global commerce, the next phase of cross-border trade will depend less on politics than on common digital standards and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) rules, according to Harsh Pati Singhania, the newly elected chairman of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
Digital standards, AI rules key to future of global trade, says new ICC chair
SummaryHarsh Pati Singhania, the newly elected chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said one of his key priorities during his two-year tenure would be accelerating the adoption of digital trade standards to simplify cross-border commerce
As geopolitical tensions, tariff disputes, and a weakening multilateral trading system reshape global commerce, the next phase of cross-border trade will depend less on politics than on common digital standards and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) rules, according to Harsh Pati Singhania, the newly elected chairman of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
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