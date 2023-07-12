Icra expects domestic tyre demand to grow 6-8% in FY242 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:41 PM IST
The OEM segment is anticipated to experience a growth rate of 7-9% YoY in FY24, driven by promising prospects across most product categories
Mumbai: Rating agency Icra Ltd on Wednesday said it maintains its year-on-year (YoY) growth forecast for domestic tyre demand for the current financial year (FY24) at 6-8%. This projection, it said, is supported by favourable demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and an expected revival in the replacements market .
