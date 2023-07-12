Icra expects domestic tyre demand to grow 6-8% in FY24

Icra expects mid-single-digit growth in the replacement segment in FY24. Following two years of pent-up demand and an increase in prices, volume growth is likely to witness some stabilisation in the current financial year. The demand was subdued to some extent in the last 2-3 months, although the same is likely to recover with improving urban and rural sentiments. However, the impact of an unfavourable monsoon distribution and the strong possibility of an El Nino occurrence on rural demand will remain in focus.

