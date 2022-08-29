ICRIER bats for suspending local sourcing norms to boost electronics sector

“It would also mean phasing out localization policies from programs like PLI and PMP and not increasing custom duties further. By reversing policies that explicitly encourage import substitution, this path would quickly build India’s reputation as a low-cost producer of high-quality electronic products," the report added. In fact, India’s electronics sector has not only struggled to compete globally, but also to survive at home. The electronics manufacturing as a share of national output has stagnated during the last two decades, according to the report. India’s ratio of domestic value addition to total value addition has also been low at 18% compared to 38% in case of China, which indicates the percentage of value added generated within the country.