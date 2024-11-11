IEPFA’s digital revamp targets faster claim approval
Summary
- The infusion of technology will help IEPF meet its target of clearing refund claims within 60 days of receiving a verification report on the investor’s claim and the relevant documents from the company concerned
New Delhi: Getting refund of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits and debentures is likely to get easier for investors and their heirs with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) that manages these assets set to complete its digital transformation over the next few months.