IIMs see surge in pre-placement job offers despite sluggish market. Startups, nonprofits join the hiring race.
- India’s top IIMs are witnessing a sharp rise in pre-placement offers this year, with consulting, finance, and emerging sectors like renewables and edtech driving early hiring.
- Pre-placement offer volumes are up 10-20%, with firms also offering higher compensation.
India’s leading business schools are seeing a sharp rise in pre-placement offers this year despite a sluggish job market. Students across Indian Institutes of Management in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore and Kozhikode who completed their summer internships in April-May are reporting strong hiring interest from recruiters.
A pre-placement offer (PPO) is a job offer typically extended by a company to a student interning with it even before the formal campus placement process begins.
While consulting and finance firms continue to dominate pre-placement offers, recruiters from sectors such as renewable energy, edtech, political consulting, think tanks, and nonprofits are also showing significant interest, according to placement teams at the older IIMs.
“Last year, we had about 80-90 PPOs by this time. But this year, we already have over a hundred PPOs, and more continue to come in as companies respond one by one," said a placement coordinator from one of the IIMs, who didn’t want to be named.