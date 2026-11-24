“This role is very core to the tech we are building in an extremely competitive landscape… Salaries continue to be very competitive for top talent who can be very effective in their role,” said the AI firm in an email response to Mint. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are on the firm’s radar. The company offers performance-based incentives in the form of bonuses and stock options. Although, the company did not specify, typically bonuses and stock options are included in the overall compensation.