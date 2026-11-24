As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the world of work at an unprecedented pace, the battle for India's brightest engineering talent is about to begin. In a week's time, hundreds of companies, from high-frequency trading (HFT) firms and banks to manufacturers, core engineering firms and startups, will vie for their pick of students from the legacy campuses of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).
Fat pays and job haze amid an AI wave: IITs kick off recruitments
SummaryHundreds of firms, from high-frequency traders to IT majors, will compete for IIT engineering graduates as campus placements begin 1 December, with AI and quant roles in demand and packages reaching ₹1.5-2.5 crore.
As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the world of work at an unprecedented pace, the battle for India's brightest engineering talent is about to begin. In a week's time, hundreds of companies, from high-frequency trading (HFT) firms and banks to manufacturers, core engineering firms and startups, will vie for their pick of students from the legacy campuses of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).
About the Authors
Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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