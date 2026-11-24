As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the world of work at an unprecedented pace, the battle for India's brightest engineering talent is about to begin. In a week's time, hundreds of companies, from high-frequency trading (HFT) firms and banks to manufacturers, core engineering firms and startups, will vie for their pick of students from the legacy campuses of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).
As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the world of work at an unprecedented pace, the battle for India's brightest engineering talent is about to begin. In a week's time, hundreds of companies, from high-frequency trading (HFT) firms and banks to manufacturers, core engineering firms and startups, will vie for their pick of students from the legacy campuses of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).
The IIT placement season is closely watched as a barometer of corporate hiring appetite and business confidence. It is also a fiercely competitive exercise, with companies tweaking their selection criteria and compensation packages to attract the best talent.
Placement teams at these colleges tell Mint that companies are prowling for advanced AI engineers, generative AI engineers, machine learning researchers, low-latency researchers and quantitative researchers, who design algorithms and systems that reduce emergency response times. But even as companies chase specialized talent, a sluggish job market has left the newer crop of IITs worried about fewer opportunities for the batch of 2027.
There are 23 IITs in India, with the older ones—IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati—set to kickstart placements in the early hours of 1 December.
A placement cell member at one of the older three IITs said that high-paying companies continue to recruit at thier campuses, but are offering higher packages for fewer roles this year, unlike last year when they hired more students at lower compensation. More companies are also opting to extend pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students through internships, rather than recruit them during the final placement season.
To be sure, compensation ranges widely across IITs, with top niche profiles, such as those of AI specialists, seeing huge demand and lofty packages. The lower end of the salaries even at the older IITs can be around ₹10-15 lakh, depending on the specialization and the jobs available.
The younger IITs have already started their recruitment processes, wooing firms with early-slot opportunities. Some of the newer IITs are based in Patna, Mandi, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar and Goa, among other cities. A total of at least 17,000 students will sit for final placements this season.
Even amid the broader macroeconomic uncertainties, demand for specialized AI talent will continue to command hefty offers. Abacus.AI, a San Francisco-based startup that develops AI agents and tools for businesses, told Mint that it will offer an annual package of ₹1.5 crore to students this year, rivalling offers from quant firms, and that it has vacancies for agentic AI engineers.
“This role is very core to the tech we are building in an extremely competitive landscape… Salaries continue to be very competitive for top talent who can be very effective in their role,” said the AI firm in an email response to Mint. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are on the firm’s radar. The company offers performance-based incentives in the form of bonuses and stock options. Although, the company did not specify, typically bonuses and stock options are included in the overall compensation.
Mint had reported last December that Abacus.AI had offered ₹50-60 lakh for software and machine learning engineering roles. The company did not respond to queries on the pay increase this year and whether the roles on offer this year were comparable.
Over the last few years, HFT and quant firms have hired candidates who can analyze markets using mathematical and statistical models. Despite global crests and troughs, this segment has managed to recruit students from IITs at crore-plus salaries, and hence students queue up for it.
Recruiters in this space include Quadeye, NK Securities Research, Graviton Research Capital, Quantbox Research, Squarepoint Capital, Optiver, Da Vinci Trading, Jane Street and Trexquant Investment LP, with some of them having offered freshers a package of around ₹2.5 crore last year. These companies did not respond to queries on their plans this year.
The competition for engineering talent extends beyond these high-paying trading and quant firms. Top-notch information technology (IT) firms, including Accenture, Capgemini and Cognizant, are scouting for similar profiles, along with data analysts, front-end developers—who design site user interfaces—and software developers.
Most homegrown IT service providers hire in large numbers from across engineering campuses and go to the older IITs for niche roles.
Consumer tech firm InMobi plans to visit 12 IIT campuses, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad, as well as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad and the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.
“As InMobi expands and strengthens its core technology team with AI-native talent, we need to build and ship core technology products and scale them for the next decade. Campus is our most powerful lever for that,” Shefali Rai, chief human resources officer, InMobi Group, said.
The roles on offer will include software development engineers, product analysts and applied scientists. InMobi plans to hire about 65% more campus recruits for the 2027 batch than it did for the 2026 batch.
The haze of AI
As the hiring season kicks off, the newer IITs are a worried lot because, with the advent of AI, the need for freshers at the bottom of the pyramid is lower. Typically, companies do not go to IITs for mass-scale recruitment, but now many prefer to offer a job to an intern who has earlier worked with them, rather than head to campuses for final placement.
A senior executive in charge of placement at one of the newer IITs said: “Jobs are shrinking. The number of companies that have reached out to the institute remains relatively small at this stage of placement”.
A final-year student at another newer IIT campus said even the number of call-backs from firms candidates had earlier interned with is low. “The number of students receiving pre-placement offers (PPOs) after internships has also declined, with conversion rates falling from over 80% in the past two-three years to around 50% this year,” said the student, who is part of the institute’s placement team.
This selective demand for high-paying AI talent comes amid growing uncertainty over the sector's outlook. A sell-off in AI and semiconductor stocks, geopolitical tensions and mounting questions over returns on massive AI investments have made companies more cautious about spending, clouding job prospects even as the race for expertise continues.
The wider adoption of AI has not just changed job prospects but also hiring processes. Mint had reported last week that hiring firms are wary of students using AI tools to cheat in online tests and interviews, and recruiters are now preferring to visit campuses and conduct in-person assessments.