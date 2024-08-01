Centre restores 10% import duty on chemicals for lab use, subject to conditions

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has restored a concessional 10% import duty on chemicals imported for lab use by modifying a duty hike announced in the Union budget for FY25 to prevent tax evasion, an official order showed.

The 10% duty will apply to genuine users of lab chemicals, subject to a declaration about the end use of the imported consignment. Importers that don’t comply with this condition will be ineligible for the concessional rate. The changes take effect from 1 August.

The indirect tax authority also specifically excluded undenatured ethyl alcohol from the 10% duty as the authorities noticed that importers of alcohol were misusing this provision. Undenatured ethyl alcohol attracts 150% duty.

A tax official explained that most chemicals, whether organic, inorganic or miscellaneous, attract import duty of 2.5%, 5%, 7.5% or 10% under the Customs Tariff Act. To facilitate trade, a dedicated classification code had been created for chemicals imported in packages not exceeding 500 ml or 500 gm to be used solely as laboratory chemicals, with a duty of 10%.

However, some importers were found to be wrongly declaring undenatured ethyl alcohol as a lab chemical to circumvent the 150% duty. To curb this misuse, the basic customs duty on lab chemicals under this specific classification code was increased to 150% in the Union budget for FY25.