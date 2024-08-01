Centre restores 10% import duty on chemicals for lab use, subject to conditions

  • The 10% duty will apply to genuine users of lab chemicals, provided they declare the end use of the imported consignment. Importers that don’t comply with this condition will be ineligible for the concessional rate.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Published1 Aug 2024, 01:05 PM IST
The changes take effect from 1 August. Photo: Bloomberg
The changes take effect from 1 August. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has restored a concessional 10% import duty on chemicals imported for lab use by modifying a duty hike announced in the Union budget for FY25 to prevent tax evasion, an official order showed.

The 10% duty will apply to genuine users of lab chemicals, subject to a declaration about the end use of the imported consignment. Importers that don’t comply with this condition will be ineligible for the concessional rate. The changes take effect from 1 August.

Also read: GST revenue to outpace GDP growth till high compliance: CBIC chair

The indirect tax authority also specifically excluded undenatured ethyl alcohol from the 10% duty as the authorities noticed that importers of alcohol were misusing this provision. Undenatured ethyl alcohol attracts 150% duty.

A tax official explained that most chemicals, whether organic, inorganic or miscellaneous, attract import duty of 2.5%, 5%, 7.5% or 10% under the Customs Tariff Act. To facilitate trade, a dedicated classification code had been created for chemicals imported in packages not exceeding 500 ml or 500 gm to be used solely as laboratory chemicals, with a duty of 10%.

However, some importers were found to be wrongly declaring undenatured ethyl alcohol as a lab chemical to circumvent the 150% duty. To curb this misuse, the basic customs duty on lab chemicals under this specific classification code was increased to 150% in the Union budget for FY25.

Also read: Samosas, tea and a stormy night discussion on how the Budget affects the economy 

“However, to address concerns of genuine users, the basic customs duty on lab chemicals under change in tariff heading 9802 (excluding undenatured ethyl alcohol of any alcoholic strength) for use in laboratories and for research and development purposes has been reduced to 10%,” the official said, citing the order. Importers making use of this facility should not sell or trade the imported consignment, and violating the conditions for the 10% duty will make importers ineligible for the concessional rate.

Also read: Taxman puts Infosys on notice for over 32,000 crore

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 01:05 PM IST
HomeIndustryCentre restores 10% import duty on chemicals for lab use, subject to conditions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.80
    02:38 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.54%)

    Tata Power

    460.60
    02:38 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    6.95 (1.53%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    338.45
    02:38 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    4.15 (1.24%)

    Adani Power

    735.00
    02:38 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    0.5 (0.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    298.70
    02:26 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    25.4 (9.29%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,333.90
    02:25 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    735.65 (6.34%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    778.30
    02:26 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    46 (6.28%)

    PCBL

    345.00
    02:26 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    19.95 (6.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue