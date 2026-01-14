Import squeeze, not demand boom, drives India’s steel export shift
Summary
India emerged as a net exporter of finished steel in April–December 2025 as safeguard duties and quality curbs sharply cut imports, even as exports rose amid weak domestic prices and surplus supply.
India turned a net exporter of finished steel during April–December 2025 after a sharp fall in imports following government curbs, according to a Ministry of Steel report reviewed by Mint.
