Industry
A 15-year tax on imported private jets might fly into the sunset
Summary
- The civil aviation ministry wants the same treatment for private and commercial jets, which bear no tax on imported planes
- The aviation industry sees potential benefits, including air connectivity to destinations not served by commercial airlines, and a rise in fractional ownership of planes
NEW DELHI : The government is considering a proposal to scrap the import duty on business jets as the tax introduced a decade-and-half ago has approached the end of its intended tenure.
