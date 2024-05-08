A 15-year tax on imported private jets might fly into the sunset

NEW DELHI : The government is considering a proposal to scrap the import duty on business jets as the tax introduced a decade-and-half ago has approached the end of its intended tenure.

A tax of 2.5% is levied on private and business airplanes that are imported for so-called non-scheduled aircraft operations, while there’s no such tax on commercial jets.

The civil aviation ministry wants to bring these two categories on par and in December wrote to the finance ministry suggesting the abolition of import duty on private and business planes, according to two officials familiar with the development.

The duty structure, albeit not too high and insignificant to the exchequer, is often blamed for India’s stagnant private charters industry. The total number of non-scheduled operators in the country has remained at 100-120 over the past 15 years.

Several large conglomerates including Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Group, and Jindal Group own business jets and helicopters through subsidiary companies operating non-scheduled flights.

As per the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, there were 381 aircraft and helicopters registered with 112 non-scheduled operators in India as of December.

“The process started with a communication from the finance ministry last year about deciding the fate of the basic custom duty of 2.5% on the import of aircraft for non-scheduled operations," one of the officials mentioned earlier said. “The civil aviation ministry in December wrote back in support of removing the basic custom duty. A decision will be taken once the new government comes to power."

The ministries of civil aviation and finance, and the chairperson of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs did not reply to queries from Mint.

Two finance ministry officials, declining to be identified, said any such proposal could be taken up only after the formation of a new government at the centre.

An aircraft with a non-scheduled operator’s permit can be used to ferry passengers on a per-seat basis, or the entire aircraft can be chartered on a per-flight basis. Non-scheduled flights do not have a fixed schedule as commercial airlines do.

Irrational duty

The Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance government in 2009 introduced a basic customs duty of 2.5% on the import of aircraft for non-scheduled flights operations. This included a sunset clause of 15 years, which expired on 31 March 2024.

The government needs to decide if the duty should continue or be allowed to lapse, said one of the first two officials familiar with the development.

“The proposal from the civil aviation ministry is to remove the basic custom duty on the import of aircraft for (non-scheduled operator’s permit) and bring it at par with the 0% basic custom duty as applicable in case of aircraft imported by commercial airlines," said the second official mentioned earlier.

One of the finance ministry officials said removing the tax wouldn’t affect government revenues much. “The case for the government to take a revenue hit by way of duty cut in any case exists only where there is a chance of domestic demand getting a boost, which is not there in this case."

For industry stakeholders, however, zero import tax could provide a boost.

“Removing this irrational duty, which has served no beneficial purpose, and aligning it with the zero-duty status of commercial airlines will incentivize investment in the (non-scheduled operator’s permit) industry," said Group Captain Rajesh K. Bali, managing director, Business Aircraft Operators Association.

“This industry plays a crucial role in providing air connectivity to destinations not served by airlines," he added. “Over the long term, rationalising custom duties will support the fractional ownership model and create new opportunities for growth in India's aviation sector."

Santosh Sharma, founder of Bookmyjet, an online platform for booking business jets, said the removal of the import duty would encourage more wealthy individuals and corporate houses to consider private jets for their professional as well as personal use.

“There are some clients who are sitting on the fence thinking whether to buy or not buy their own private jet," Sharma said. “The reduction in import duty would certainly push them to go ahead and buy one."