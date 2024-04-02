Imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity till September

The power ministry will examine whether a similar mandate is required for gas-based power plants as well to meet summer demand

NEW DELHI :Power plants running on imported coal will have to operate at full capacity till September to meet rising demand for electricity, as per a government order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The power ministry said in a statement that it will extend Section 11 of the Electricity Act till the end of September. So far, the mandate is in effect till June. The ministry will examine whether a similar mandate is required for gas-based power plants as well.

The development comes at a time when power demand has been increasing and is expected to surge further with the arrival of summer. Peak power demand is expected to touch 260 GW in the summer season, way above last year's record high demand of 243 GW. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Act allows the government to instruct a power generating company to operate and maintain any generating station in extraordinary circumstances.

Imported coal-based plants may tend to operate at levels below their maximum capacity or even shut operations due to the high price of imported coal and lower viability.

Union minister for power and new and renewable energy, R.K. Singh, on Tuesday also directed a review of the operationalization of gas-based capacity during the summer season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The power ministry has also decided to explore the possibility of harnessing any surplus power that may be available with captive generating stations.

The Indian Metrological Department has projected higher-than-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across the country this summer, except over some isolated areas in the country.

