Imported cheese and whisky? They may not have made it past India’s checkposts
Summary
- India has rejected thousands of shipments of imported almonds, dates, cheese, chocolates, coffee, and whisky in recent years because those failed to meet the country's quality and safety parameters.
- The rejected consignments came from even developed economies with tight food regulatory regimes.
Amid headline-grabbing reports of Indian species being rejected overseas because of excess residual pesticide, it turns out that India has also been turning back consignments of food shipments from several countries.