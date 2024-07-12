Challenges faced by the food regulator

“All food that is imported to India have to follow Indian standards. Sometimes, there were challenges that the food standards of the exporting country may not match with our standards. So, there used to be a mismatch of those standards. Secondly, food comes through more than 100 ports of entry and all ports must ensure imported food is safe. So, food samples are collected for testing. However, testing facilities are not available at all the ports and samples are sent to the accredited laboratory. Therefore, we restricted the import of food items to a certain number of ports so that food testing can be done more effectively. The third challenge was testing protocol was not robust enough," Pawan Agarwal, CEO of Food Future Foundation and India’s ex-food regulator.