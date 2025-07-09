‘In 2024, India alcobev mkt crossed 408 mn cases, and should grow 5% this yr as reforms, premiumisation up consumption’
India’s alcoholic beverage market crossed 408 million cases in 2024, buoyed by state-led reforms and growing consumer appetite for premium products.
NEW DELHI : India’s alcoholic beverage (alcobev) industry crossed 408 million cases in 2024, with premium spirits driving growth in an increasingly reform-friendly regulatory environment. New data accessed exclusively byMint shows that structural changes—particularly at the state level—are poised to push this figure even higher in 2025, with a projected growth of over 5%.
