In a first, COP28 targets the root cause of climate change
Summary
- Now to turn diplomacy into action
As activists and diplomats first assembled in Dubai for Cop28, the UN’s climate summit, a fortnight ago, the chances of significant progress seemed slim. War had returned to the Middle East and the geopolitical order was fragmenting. The choice of the summit’s host country—the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s leading petrostates—and its chairman, Sultan al-Jaber, the head of its national oil company, threatened to turn the event into a giant exercise in greenwashing.